Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Aspen Technology worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,841,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

