Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $7.11 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

