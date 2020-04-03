Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 162,820 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

BP stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

