Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 245,274 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Office Depot worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

