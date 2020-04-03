Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,543 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of GCI Liberty worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 22.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.