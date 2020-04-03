Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Colfax worth $32,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Colfax by 940.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

