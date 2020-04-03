Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.72% of Horace Mann Educators worth $30,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $329,320 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

