Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of CIT Group worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 666,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 286,967 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.