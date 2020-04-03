Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,505 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $218,858,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 502,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346,620 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $16,499,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

NYSE CCEP opened at $37.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

