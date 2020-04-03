Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,890 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.