Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,673 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Badger Meter worth $30,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after buying an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

