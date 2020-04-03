Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,366,406 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.84% of TherapeuticsMD worth $31,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

