Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,918 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of BWX Technologies worth $30,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.