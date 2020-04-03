Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 382,639 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.63% of US Concrete worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get US Concrete alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and sold 750 shares valued at $21,865. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on USCR. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.