Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,923 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Plexus worth $31,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

PLXS opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

