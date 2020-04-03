Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,244 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

CHKP stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

