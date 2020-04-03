Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,036 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Franklin Electric worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

