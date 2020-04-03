Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,431 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.27% of Childrens Place worth $30,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLCE opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

