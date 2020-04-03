Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,654 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of LivePerson worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LivePerson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,255 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

