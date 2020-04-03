Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,536 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Proto Labs worth $33,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

