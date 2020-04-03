Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.91% of Brinker International worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 177,311 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $429.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

