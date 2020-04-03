Bankhaus Lampe Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.89 ($116.15).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €89.72 ($104.33). 470,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is €96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.