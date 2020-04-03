Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNKXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

