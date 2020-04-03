Barclays Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

WBA opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,336,000. MUFG Americas raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 98,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial now owns 115,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,324,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $110,097,000 after purchasing an additional 346,993 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

