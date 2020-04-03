Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NYSE B traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. 243,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,647,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

