BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (BTDPY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS: BTDPY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/31/2020 – BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/27/2020 – BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/19/2020 – BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

