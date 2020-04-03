Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.35 ($65.53).

BAS stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading on Friday, reaching €40.72 ($47.34). The company had a trading volume of 4,277,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of €50.56 and a 200 day moving average of €62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

