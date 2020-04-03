Basic Attention Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69.82 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $211.83 million and approximately $69.82 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Kyber Network, Zebpay and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,992,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDCM, WazirX, AirSwap, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Liqui, CPDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, HitBTC, BitBay, Mercatox, Koinex, Radar Relay, Livecoin, ABCC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

