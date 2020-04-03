Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

