Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) PT Lowered to $5.00

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BSET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,518. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 175.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

