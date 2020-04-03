Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $33,304.63

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. Bata has a total market capitalization of $33,304.63 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00600290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008114 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

