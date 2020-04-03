BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.