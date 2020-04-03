Beacon Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $59,572.71 and approximately $68.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00340255 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00420091 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,347,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,139 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

