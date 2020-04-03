Beam Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $105.98 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005747 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 58,603,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

