Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,052.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $954,140.78 and approximately $29,052.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00071160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 221,185,598 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

