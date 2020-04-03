Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.89 ($116.15).

BEI stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €89.72 ($104.33). 470,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €96.66 and its 200 day moving average is €103.35. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

