Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €89.72 ($104.33). The company had a trading volume of 470,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is €96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.35. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

