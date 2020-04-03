Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,153 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Belden worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 664,274 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 499,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE:BDC opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

