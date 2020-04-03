Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) CTO James P. Restivo Sells 6,894 Shares

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BNFT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 350,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.47. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $46.64.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

