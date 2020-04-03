Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) VP Annmarie Fini Sells 3,245 Shares

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,828. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $270.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.