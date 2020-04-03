Berenberg Bank Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to “Buy”

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 107,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,717. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

