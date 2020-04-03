BERNcash (BERN) Market Cap Tops $24,038.31

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, BERNcash has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $24,038.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.01001725 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00172324 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072608 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

