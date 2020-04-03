Bethany C. Quam Sells 13,729 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 6,876,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,627. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in General Mills by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.