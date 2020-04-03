BetProtocol Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $107,034.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

