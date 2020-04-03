BetterBetting Market Capitalization Hits $57,055.97 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a market cap of $57,055.97 and $566.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

