Bezant (BZNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $44,957.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Bezant has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $44,957.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02615742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00195297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.