B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.62% of B&G Foods worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

