BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 4,072,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,005. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 184,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BHP Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

