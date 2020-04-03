BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,044 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.00 and a 200 day moving average of $271.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

