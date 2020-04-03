Bigbom (BBO) Market Cap Reaches $110,929.79

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bigbom has a market cap of $110,929.79 and $94,996.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.04430886 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010570 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hotbit, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.